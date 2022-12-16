SFD battles quadplex fire on Stoner Avenue in Highland; mattress caught on fire by space heaters

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Fire Department (SFD) battle flames at a two-story quadplex on fire on Stoner Avenue.

On Dec. 16, at 7:09 a.m., SFD responded to a fire emergency on the 400 block of Stoner Avenue. Firefighters arrived within four minutes of the call and discovered heavy smoke coming from the second floor of a two-story quadplex.

Two occupants attempted to put out the fire before evacuating from the building.

The fire is believed to have been caused by two space heaters being too close to a mattress. The fire was confined to the bedroom area.

SFD had the fire under control within eight minutes.

According to Chief SFD Administrator Clarence Reese, 21 firefighters were at the scene.

No injuries were reported during this fire.

All four apartment units are displaced and sustained damage, the top apartment had extensive fire damage and the other apartments had water damage. The electrical meter of the building had to be removed.

The building is still livable but will require some remodeling and repairs.

No smoke alarms were found on the property. SFD Chief Administrator Reese wants to encourage all citizens to get smoke alarms, call 318-673-6740 to get on a list for a free one.

“When you have space heaters make sure you have space between those space heaters, normally three feet of space, and make sure you are not overloading your plugs,” Reese says.

