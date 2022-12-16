Santa’s Toy Drive
Police say cases are connected: two bodies found hours apart, one behind dumpster and other in drainage ditch

SPD responded to a shooting off Youree Drive.
SPD responded to a shooting off Youree Drive.
By Amia Lewis
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 4:58 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Just after 2 a.m. on Dec. 16, a man’s body was found in the parking lot of a night club in the 3000 block of Girard Street, followed by another man’s body being found in a drainage ditch just a few hours later.

Police believe these two cases are connected.

Shreveport police arrived at the night club off Girard Street where Michael Grace, 61, was found with blunt force trauma to the head. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Investigators with the Violent Crimes Unit and Crime Scene Units canvassed the area, spoke to witnesses, and collected evidence.

Officers say they were then able to identify someone who they thought had knowledge of the crime. According to officials, Jason Brook, 50, was questioned by investigators and later booked into the Shreveport City Jail on one count of Failure to Report a Felony.

Early in the investigation, police were able to name William Colby Sirman, 30, as the person they believed responsible for Grace’s death, and they began their search for the suspect.

Hours later, just after 9:45 a.m., a citizen found a man’s body in a drainage ditch near the intersection of Kings Highway and Creswell Avenue. Officials with the coroner’s office were able to identify the man as Sirman, who was suspected of Grace’s death.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSLA News 12 for updates.

