More cool days ahead, but it’s looking downright frigid by the end of next week

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Our cool stretch of weather will continue this weekend and into next week. A cold blast of Arctic air is still on target to arrive on Thursday and will keep us frigid into Christmas weekend. We’ll be tracking some steady rain again too by Monday, but much of the rest of the forecast is looking dry through Christmas Day.

Sprinkles will come to an end this evening with clouds starting to clear from the north overnight. Temperatures tonight will range from near freezing around I-30 to near 40 from I-20 southward.

A few clouds will hang around to start the weekend south of I-20, but look for sunny skies to return through the afternoon. Temperatures will remain cool with afternoon highs only in the low to mid 50s.

Sunday will start off at or below freezing. We’ll be sunny much of the day, but do expect to see clouds starting to roll in later in the afternoon. Temperatures will be cool again with highs in the mid 50s.

Our next shot at widespread rain will settle in on Monday. Temperatures will struggle to warm due to the clouds and wet weather with afternoon highs only in the mid to upper 40s expected. The chance for rain is 80%.

Showers will taper off early Tuesday, but clouds will remain keeping us cool again with highs only around 50.

We may briefly hit the mid to upper 50s Wednesday ahead an Arctic cold front moving in on Thursday. Depending on the exact time of arrival of the colder air, high temperatures on Thursday may occur in the morning in the low 40s and then fall to near freezing into the afternoon hours.

Friday morning will have a frigid start in the teens to low 20s across the area. Make preparations now to protect the pipes. Outdoor faucets will need to be covered, sprinkler systems winterized and other exposed pipes insulated from the cold. Even with sunshine Friday we may struggle to reach the freezing mark for a high.

The cold is expected to stick around through Christmas although temperatures may moderate slightly over the holiday weekend.

Have a great weekend!

