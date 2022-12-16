Man shot and killed outside Youree Drive bar identified

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Early Friday, Dec. 16, a man’s body was found behind a dumpster at a bar off Youree Drive.

The man has been identified as Michael P. Grace, 61, of Chandler, Texas. He was positively identified through fingerprint comparison, according to the Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office.

The exact cause of his death will be determined through autopsy, say officials.

The death remains under investigation by the Shreveport Police Department.

RELATED STORY Man fatally shot outside bars on Youree Drive; suspect sought

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.