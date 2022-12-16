Santa’s Toy Drive
Man shot and killed outside Youree Drive bar identified

SPD responded to a shooting off Youree Drive.
SPD responded to a shooting off Youree Drive.(KSLA)
By Amia Lewis
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 2:59 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Early Friday, Dec. 16, a man’s body was found behind a dumpster at a bar off Youree Drive.

The man has been identified as Michael P. Grace, 61, of Chandler, Texas. He was positively identified through fingerprint comparison, according to the Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office.

The exact cause of his death will be determined through autopsy, say officials.

The death remains under investigation by the Shreveport Police Department.

RELATED STORY
Man fatally shot outside bars on Youree Drive; suspect sought
Man fatally shot off Youree Drive

