Man sentenced for birthday party killing

DeMichael Turel pleaded guilty to a killing that occurred at a child's birthday party.
DeMichael Turel pleaded guilty to a killing that occurred at a child’s birthday party.(CPSO)
By Amia Lewis
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 10:15 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A Shreveport man has pleaded guilty to a killing that occurred at a child’s birthday party in June of 2020.

DeMichael Antonio Turel, 29, pleaded guilty to the negligent homicide after shooting Jermaine Robinson, 31, in the chest. Turel fired the gun at a birthday party in the 5200 block of Bienville Street, according to Caddo Parish District Attorney’s office.

Robinson later passed away from his injuries at Ochsner LSU hospital.

According to officials, Turel also pleaded guilty to a home invasion that previously took place in Dec. of 2020 on Sassafras Street.

The district judge sentenced Turel to the maximum sentence of 5 years in prison on the negligent homicide conviction and 15 years for the home invasion. The terms are to be served consecutively and concurrent with any other sentences Robinson may be serving.

