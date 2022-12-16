Santa’s Toy Drive
Man fatally shot outside bars on Youree Drive; suspect sought

SPD responded to a shooting off Youree Drive.
SPD responded to a shooting off Youree Drive.(KSLA)
By Daffney Dawson
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 4:30 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police responded to reports of a shooting just after 2 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 16.

The incident occurred off Youree Drive, in the parking lot between The Cub, Tasha’s Tavern and the Round Bar.




Officials say an adult man was fatally shot in the head. The suspect reportedly left the scene on a motorcycle.

A bartender told police she saw a man standing over another man by the dumpster, when he told her to go back inside. When she came back outside, she says she saw the man leaving on a motorcycle and the other man was dead.

No arrests have been made at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSLA News 12 for updates.



