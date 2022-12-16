Man fatally shot outside bars on Youree Drive; suspect sought

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police responded to reports of a shooting just after 2 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 16.

The incident occurred off Youree Drive, in the parking lot between The Cub, Tasha’s Tavern and the Round Bar.

SPD responded to a shooting off Youree Drive. (KSLA)

Officials say an adult man was fatally shot in the head. The suspect reportedly left the scene on a motorcycle.

A bartender told police she saw a man standing over another man by the dumpster, when he told her to go back inside. When she came back outside, she says she saw the man leaving on a motorcycle and the other man was dead.

No arrests have been made at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSLA News 12 for updates.

