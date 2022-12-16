Longview ISD bus involved in 5-vehicle crash

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A Longview ISD bus that had students aboard was involved in a crash near the intersection of E. Hawkins Parkway and N. Fourth St. Friday.

Longview ISD bus number 10 was carrying 13 students, a bus monitor and driver. The driver had a medical emergency and reportedly rear-ended a van; three other vehicles were rear-ended as well, according to Longview police.

None of the students were injured, but the driver of the bus along with the driver of an LISD maintenance pickup that was involved in the crash were transported to a hospital, police said. The driver of the van also went to a hospital, but none of their conditions are known yet.

Parents arrived and took the students home.

In a social media post, Longview ISD stated, “We are thankful that all students are safe and no other injuries have been reported. Our prayers are with the driver and their family. We also want to recognize the courageous actions of the bus monitor, whose brave actions were praised by first responders on the scene.”

KLTV's Jamey Boyum reports from the scene of a Longview ISD school bus crash that took place Friday.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.