I-Bowl Stadium gets new turf

Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns, Houston Cougars will be the first to test it out
Just in time for the 2022 Independence Bowl, there's new turf in Independence Bowl Stadium in Shreveport.
Just in time for the 2022 Independence Bowl, there's new turf in Independence Bowl Stadium in Shreveport.(Source: KSLA News 12)
By KSLA Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 10:33 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — The players in this year’s Independence Bowl game in Shreveport literally will be covering new ground.

The turf has been renewed for the first time in 12 years.

And the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns and Houston Cougars will be the first to test it out when they face off Dec. 23. Kickoff is at 2 p.m. Central.

“We knew last year that the turf had reached its age because the previous turf had reached its time and started to deteriorate,” said Charles Hymes, SPAR’s division manager of event services. “So we knew last year that we were going to be replacing the field.”

He said they were looking for the best product and wound up finding a contractor to come in and install Allegiant Field Dual Pro, a 2-inch, dual fiber.

That just means the fibers are two inches, which gives it more room to put a sand and rubber granule mix. And that creates a softer surface for the athletes when they get tackled.

