Furry Friends Friday: Puppy Tonka gets snuggly in his Christmas sweater

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Caddo Parish Animal Shelter brought in sweet snuggle bug Tonka on Friday, Dec. 16.

Tonka came to the shelter recently with his brother Tank. Both pups are about three months old and believed to be Retriever/Labrador mixes.

Furry Friends Friday: Tonka (Caddo Parish Animal Shelter)

He will grow up to be a large dog, around 40-50 pounds of love! The $25 adoption fee covers neutering, vaccinations and a microchip.

CPAS will be hosting their second “Home for the Holidays” adoption event from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 17 at 1500 Monty Street. There will be many cute animals to see and complimentary refreshments. A free cat or dog bed will be given away with every adoption while supplies last.

If you would like to adopt Tonka, Tank or any of the animals at CPAS, click here.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.