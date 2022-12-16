A Christmas Celebration hosted by A Way of Escape Ministeries

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - A Way of Escape Ministries (AWEM) invites the public to its Christmas Celebration, being held in Bossier City.

On Saturday, Dec. 17, from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m., AWEM will be inviting the public to attend its Christmas Celebration being held at the Mitchell Park Community Center, 1518 Cox Street, Bossier City.

Activities:

Food

Worship with Apostle and Pastor Andre’ Blaze and Co-Pastor Patricia Blaze.

Door Prizes

...and more!

