A Christmas Celebration hosted by A Way of Escape Ministeries
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - A Way of Escape Ministries (AWEM) invites the public to its Christmas Celebration, being held in Bossier City.
On Saturday, Dec. 17, from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m., AWEM will be inviting the public to attend its Christmas Celebration being held at the Mitchell Park Community Center, 1518 Cox Street, Bossier City.
Activities:
- Food
- Worship with Apostle and Pastor Andre’ Blaze and Co-Pastor Patricia Blaze.
- Door Prizes
...and more!
