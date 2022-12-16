Santa’s Toy Drive
A Christmas Celebration hosted by A Way of Escape Ministeries

By Brittney Hazelton
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 7:00 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - A Way of Escape Ministries (AWEM) invites the public to its Christmas Celebration, being held in Bossier City.

On Saturday, Dec. 17, from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m., AWEM will be inviting the public to attend its Christmas Celebration being held at the Mitchell Park Community Center, 1518 Cox Street, Bossier City.

Activities:

  • Food
  • Worship with Apostle and Pastor Andre’ Blaze and Co-Pastor Patricia Blaze.
  • Door Prizes

...and more!

