Carthage community sends off Bulldogs as they head to state

After eight state championships, the Carthage football team is heading back in hopes of earning their ninth state title.
By Kristine Guevara
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 9:00 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
CARTHAGE, Texas (KLTV) - After eight state championships, the Carthage football team is heading back in hopes of earning their ninth state title.

Today, the Carthage downtown square was full of red and white as the community gathered to send off their bulldogs to state.

Carthage ISD Superintendent Jarrod Bitter said this accomplishment is important to them.

“It’s just an unbelievable opportunity for our kids and for our coaches. And, to see their hard work pay off, to see the community come out and support that, and really, just take advantage of the gift they’ve given us and the community rallying around the team and rallying around the coaches and being there to support them,” said Bitter.

The people of Carthage said high school football is more than just a game. They said it’s really about the spirit it brings.

Carthage community member Bruce Whitaker said, “People rest on the football program and all the state championships and just the atmosphere that it creates in the town and in the county. I think tomorrow will show that the stands will be full of red and white fans to the core.”

The team will go against Wimberley Texas for the 4A Division II state title tomorrow. The Bulldog fans shared their well wishes and showed their support to the team one last time before they hit the road.

Kick off is set for tomorrow morning at 11 a.m. at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

