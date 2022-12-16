Santa’s Toy Drive
Caddo School Board Member hosts Ring The Bell For Our Children

Event collecting donations, toys, gifts
By Brittney Hazelton
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 6:47 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Dottie Bell, a Caddo Parish school board member, is hosting an event to support the children and families affected by recent storms.

On Dec. 19, from 8 a.m. until 10 a.m., the Ring The Bell For Our Children fundraiser will be raising funds and collecting gifts for the children and their families that have been affected by recent storms.

Drop-off for Christmas toys and gifts at the Caddo Parish School Board central office board room, located at 1961 Midway Avenue, Shreveport.

All checks should be made payable to: “CPSB McKinney - Vento Program”, on the memo line designate “disaster response”

