Attempted murder suspect arrested after traffic stop in Natchitoches

A search of the vehicle led to the seizure of a loaded Anderson Arms AR-15 semi-automatic pistol with a scope and 60-round drum magazine.
By Daffney Dawson
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 5:58 AM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
NATCHITOCHES, La. (KSLA) - A wanted Red River Parish man was arrested on Wednesday, Dec. 16. after a traffic stop in Natchitoches.

Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s deputies were patrolling on Woodyard Drive when they stopped a 2016 Dodge Challenger for a traffic violation. Before the stop, deputies learned the vehicle license number had been entered into the National Crime Information Center as being wanted by the Coushatta Police Department in connection with an attempted murder investigation.

A warrant check confirmed the driver of the vehicle, Tremetrick S. Newton, 23, has been wanted since Feb. 28 for two counts of second-degree murder and criminal damage to property. He was arrested without incident.

A search of the vehicle led to the seizure of a loaded Anderson Arms AR-15 semi-automatic pistol with a scope and 60-round drum magazine lying on the backseat of the vehicle. The weapon and vehicle were seized as evidence for the Coushatta Police Department.

Loaded Anderson Arms AR-15 semi-automatic pistol with a scope and 60-round drum magazine
Loaded Anderson Arms AR-15 semi-automatic pistol with a scope and 60-round drum magazine(Natchitoches Parish Sheriff's Office)

Newton was transported and booked into the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center. He is awaiting transfer to Red River Parish.

