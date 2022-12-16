Alexandria man arrested after RADE Agents recover carfentanil

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - An Alexandria man has been arrested on drug charges, including possession of carfentanil with intent to distribute.

According to the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office, the Rapides Area Drug Enforcement (RADE) Unit began an investigation in early December into community complaints about illegal narcotics being sold out of a house on Peggy Ann Street. James Eric Freeman, 49, of Alexandria, was identified as the suspect.

RADE agents discovered that Freeman was selling fentanyl and suspected carfentanil from his home. Carfentanil is a synthetic opioid about 100 times more potent than fentanyl.

Following a search of his car and residence, Freeman was arrested for possession of CDS II (fentanyl or carfentanil) with intent to distribute, possession of drug paraphernalia and parole violation. He remains in the Rapides Parish Detention Center at this time in lieu of a $100,500 bond and a parole violation hold.

The suspected carfentanil found in his home was determined to weigh 19.0 grams (two-thirds of an ounce).

According to the Drug Enforcement Administration, as little as two milligrams of carfentanil can kill a person. This means that the amount seized by RADE Agents could potentially kill about 9,500 people.

