Santa’s Toy Drive
Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection
Hero of the Day
Coats for Kids

VIDEO: Inside the EF-2 tornado that struck Gretna

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 4:36 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRETNA, La. (WVUE) - Security video from a Tesla obtained by FOX 8 shows the EF-2 tornado that slammed into Jefferson Parish on Wed., Dec. 14, leaving behind a trail of destruction.

The video begins calmly but things turn chaotic in seconds. The sky darkens before debris is strewn about. Almost as quickly as the situation deteriorated, things calmed again, a truck blown over and a roof torn from a house across the street.

Fox 8 drone video from the morning after shows the extent of the damage and the overturned box truck.

Still shots from a Fox 8 drone capture tornado damage in Gretna along Gulf Drive.
Still shots from a Fox 8 drone capture tornado damage in Gretna along Gulf Drive.(WVUE)
Still shots from a Fox 8 drone capture tornado damage in Gretna along Gulf Drive.
Still shots from a Fox 8 drone capture tornado damage in Gretna along Gulf Drive.(WVUE)
Still shots from a Fox 8 drone capture tornado damage in Gretna along Gulf Drive.
Still shots from a Fox 8 drone capture tornado damage in Gretna along Gulf Drive.(WVUE)

RELATED STORIES

Woman killed during tornado outbreak in Killona, West Bank, Arabi

Arabi, West Bank struck by two tornadoes in less than year

Possible tornadoes hit New Iberia, damaging hospital

VIDEO: Inside the EF-2 tornado that slammed into Gretna

Caption

During a round of severe weather Wednesday, the tornado was one of at least three reported in southeast Louisiana.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KSLA News 12 viewer Jeff Taylor shared this photo of a tree downed Dec. 13, 2022, along Highway...
Sheriff: Mother & child dead after tornado destroys homes in Caddo Parish
Union Parish Damage
Nearly 25 people injured after tornado destroys Farmerville neighborhood
The car was stolen from the Shoppes at Hamilton Crossing in Nashville.
Teen took child out of vehicle and placed him on sidewalk before carjacking, police say
Stephen "tWitch" Boss attends the FOX 2022 Upfront presentation at the Four Seasons Hotel New...
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss, former ‘Ellen’ DJ and ‘So You Think You Can Dance’ star dies at 40
Bossier City police can be seen in the area of Traffic Street at Montgomery Street the night of...
Gunfire in Bossier City sends 3 juveniles to hospital

Latest News

Community bands together to help and feed Keithville residents after tornado
Community coming together for Keithville
One man is dead and two others have been shot Sunday afternoon in Tempe.
Alleged homicide: Ruston shooting victim found unresponsive
Mental health nurse practitioner Abigail Johnson discusses suicide awareness
Mental health nurse practitioner Abigail Johnson discusses suicide awareness
Donations being accepted to help Keithville area tornado victims
Donations being accepted to help Keithville area tornado victims
This image from video from Louisiana state police state trooper Dakota DeMoss' body-worn...
Grand jury decision in Ronald Greene case expected soon