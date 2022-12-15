Staying cool this weekend with downright cold weather arriving next week

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Cooler than average conditions are expected through the weekend and into next week. A big plunge of Arctic air is still looking likely later next week with very cold conditions expected in time for the Christmas weekend. We’ll stay dry through Sunday, but look for some rain chances back as we start off next week.

Skies will remain clear tonight. Temperatures will be cold overnight with lows expected in the low to mid 30s.

We’ll start off Friday with more sunshine, but some clouds will arrive during the afternoon. The forecast remains dry though. Temperatures will be cool again in the low to mid 50s across the area.

The weekend will begin with some clouds Saturday morning, but look for increasing sunshine heading into the afternoon hours. Temperatures will range from the upper 40s across the I-30 corridor to low to mid 50s south of I-20. Sunday is looking mostly sunny but continued cool in the low to mid 50s.

Clouds will be on the increase again heading into Monday with some rain developing through the day. The wet weather will likely hold temperatures around the 50 degree mark. Showers will linger in Tuesday morning, but expect a drying trend into the afternoon. We’ll remain cool with highs only in the low 50s.

A brief warm up into the mid to upper 50s is expected Wednesday, but will be short-lived as the coldest air of the season so far plunges into the area as we wrap up the week. Temperatures will drop into the 40s for highs on Thursday and may not get of the 30s as we head into Christmas weekend.

Despite the coming cold, the odds of a white Christmas remain slim as is usually the case. A few snow flurries can’t be ruled out, but right now there doesn’t look to be anything more than that possible.

Have a great rest of your Thursday!

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.