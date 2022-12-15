Snapchat notification leads to child porn arrest in Zachary, deputies say

ZACHARY, La. (WAFB) - A Zachary man is behind bars on child porn charges after investigators were tipped off about his alleged activity by Snapchat, officials say.

According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office, Owen Gardner Randall, 24, was arrested on Thursday, Dec. 15, and charged with 15 counts of pornography involving juveniles, possession with intent to distribute Schedule I narcotic drugs, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Snapchat reported Randall to authorities after he allegedly sent several pornographic images/videos involving children to other Snapchat users on June 29, 2022, according to the arrest report.

During their investigation, deputies found the following in Randall’s iCloud photo albums: 13 child pornography videos, three videos showing what appears to be unconscious adult women being raped by adult men, and 25 images of homegrown marijuana plants at Randall’s home, arrest records show.

Officials also reportedly found four more images/videos of child porn in records they received from Snapchat.

The Louisiana Bureau of Investigation Cyber Crime Unit and the Zachary Police Department worked with EBRSO during this investigation.

Randall was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.

