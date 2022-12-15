SNAP, other benefits affected by federal cost-of-living adjustment

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Due to the cost-of-living adjustments, some Louisiana homes may see a decrease in Supplemental Nutrition Assistance (SNAP) and other benefits.

According to the Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS), there has been the largest increase in 40 years to social security and veteran’s benefits.

This increase will affect families with benefits under the Family Independence Temporary Assistance Program (FITAP), Kinship Care Subsidy Program (KCSP), and Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), commonly known as food stamps. Benefits will decrease in January 2023, DCFS said.

The cost-of-living adjustment is annually calculated by the Federal Bureau of Labor Statistics based on fluctuations in the Consumer Price Index, officials said.

DCFS said due to the COLA increase, 145,330 SNAP households will face a reduction of $47.15 in monthly benefits. The benefit reduction may not be noticeable until the emergency allotments expire once the public health emergency ends.

They will also reportedly close 1,414 SNAP cases if income exceeds the eligibility limit.

Monthly Social Security Retirement, Survivors and Disability Insurance (RSDI), Supplemental Security Income (SSI), and some Veteran’s Administration (VA) payments will increase by 8.7% as a result of the 2023 COLA, officials said.

Benefits for individual Social Security recipients will increase from $1,680 to $1,827. The monthly maximum benefit amount for SSI recipients is also increasing by $73, DCFS added.

Any households facing reduction in benefits, or the closure of a case can contact Louisiana 211. They can provide information on how to obtain additional assistance.

You can also visit www.dcfs.la.gov/SNAP.

