Salvation Army of Texarkana gives Angel Tree gifts to children, elderly

TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - Volunteers with the Salvation Army of Texarkana were busy on Thursday, Dec. 15 bringing cheer to the young and old during an Angel Tree distribution.

The former Pleasant Grove Elementary School cafeteria was filled with bags of toys and other items for families who signed up for assistance this holiday season.

Earlier this year, names were placed on Christmas trees across the city, and residents and businesses adopted someone to sponsor. The event provided Christmas gifts to more than 700 kids in the Texarkana area.

“We have about 60 seniors and the rest are children,” said Klara Gomez, Salvation Army captain.

She says there were more than 120 more angels than last year, but the army is working to fill the need.

“They did great! The community did real good, especially like this building we are using thanks to PISG as well as many of our community sponsors stepped up this year and took angels,” said Klara.

She says they are still receiving emergency requests for assistance and that they will continue accepting donations.

“We have an emergency list, so on Monday if they want to call our office, if we have anything available for emergencies.”

