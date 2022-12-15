Santa’s Toy Drive
Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection
Hero of the Day
Coats for Kids

Alleged homicide: Ruston shooting victim found unresponsive

One man is dead and two others have been shot Sunday afternoon in Tempe.
One man is dead and two others have been shot Sunday afternoon in Tempe.
By Maddy Johnson
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 5:52 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RUSTON, La. (KNOE) - At approximately 1:35 on Dec. 12, 2022, Ruston Police Department responded to a shooting at 713 McDonald Ave.

Officers say they found an unresponsive male on the ground with suspected gunshot wounds. Ruston Ambulance arrived while officers gave life-saving measures.

The victim, identified as 19-year-old Willie Winzer of Grambling, later died due to sustained injuries.

Ruston Police say they are currently investigating the case as a homicide.

Anyone with information can contact RPD at (318)-255-4141 or Crime Stoppers at (318)-255-1111.

A tip can also be made here or by texting “TIP515″ to 274637.

Tips will remain anonymous and you may be eligible for a cash reward if any information leads to an arrest.

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KSLA News 12 viewer Jeff Taylor shared this photo of a tree downed Dec. 13, 2022, along Highway...
Sheriff: Mother & child dead after tornado destroys homes in Caddo Parish
Union Parish Damage
Nearly 25 people injured after tornado destroys Farmerville neighborhood
The car was stolen from the Shoppes at Hamilton Crossing in Nashville.
Teen took child out of vehicle and placed him on sidewalk before carjacking, police say
Stephen "tWitch" Boss attends the FOX 2022 Upfront presentation at the Four Seasons Hotel New...
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss, former ‘Ellen’ DJ and ‘So You Think You Can Dance’ star dies at 40
Bossier City police can be seen in the area of Traffic Street at Montgomery Street the night of...
Gunfire in Bossier City sends 3 juveniles to hospital

Latest News

Salvation Army of Texarkana gives Angel Tree gifts to children, elderly
Shreveport's weekend celebrations for Christmas to end with parade and fireworks.
Christmas Festival Weekend begins in Shreveport; A gala, cook-off, parade and fireworks
Epiphany La'Sha on the Holy Angel 30-year traditional Christmas Pageant
Epiphany La'Sha talks more about Holy Angel's 30-year tradition Christmas Pageant
Holy Angels prepares for Holy Pageant to celebrate Christmas
Holy Angels to host Christmas Pageant
LIVE with Epiphany La'Sha at Holy Angels for its Christmas pageant