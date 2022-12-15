Santa’s Toy Drive
Ocean Springs veterinarian identified as shooter in Bay St. Louis case

Two Bay St. Louis Police officers shot and killed during a call early Wednesday have been identified as Sgt. Steven Robin, 34, and Officer Branden Estorffe, 23.
By WLOX Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 7:26 AM CST|Updated: 11 hours ago
BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX) - During the early hours of Wednesday morning, 43-year-old Ocean Springs resident Amy Brogdon Anderson shot and killed Sgt. Steven Robin and Officer Branden Estorffe. The Bay St. Louis police officers were conducting a wellness check on Anderson, who was parked in front of a Motel 6 on Hwy 90 with a 10-year-old child in the vehicle.

Many who knew the local veterinarian were surprised to learn she was responsible for two such horrific killings. She didn’t have a criminal record and her Facebook page shows happy family photos of vacations and dogs. Anderson grew up in Vicksburg and attended Mississippi State University. A 2005 article with the Vicksburg Post was written on her and a coworker shortly after she graduated from MSU the year before, titled “Women fulfill dreams to become vets; now work together at local animal clinic.”

According to her Facebook profile, she had just started working a new job at a coast animal hospital in October.

After speaking with officers for a half hour, investigators believe Anderson was triggered when they made the decision to call for Child Protection Services. Investigators say moments after that, she pulled out a gun and shot both officers and herself. They believe she died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, but an autopsy will make that official determination.

