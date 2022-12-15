Santa’s Toy Drive
‘I wanted forever with you;’ One of two officers killed in Bay St. Louis was Slidell native

Two Bay St. Louis Police officers shot and killed during a call early Wednesday have been identified as Sgt. Steven Robin, 34, and Officer Branden Estorffe, 23.
By Mykal Vincent
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 12:11 PM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Condolences have been pouring in for two Bay St. Louis officers killed in the line of duty on Wednesday (Dec. 14).

Authorities in Mississippi have identified the officers as Sgt. Steven Robin and Officer Branden Estorffe.

Two Bay St. Louis Police officers shot and killed during a call early Wednesday morning have now been identified as Sergeant Steven Robin (left) and Officer Branden Estorffe (right).(Bay St. Louis Police Dept.)

“My best friend. I wanted forever with you,” Madison Bartlett posted to Facebook with photos of her and Estorffe. “You taught me what it’s like to be loved. You loved Baylor as if she were your own. You brought me so much happiness. My favorite part of my day was you. You brought me out of such a hard time. You were patient, kind and loving. The most selfless person I know. I don’t want this life without you. I love you forever Branden Estorffe.”

Posted by Madison Bartlett on Wednesday, December 14, 2022

Estorffe, 23, was a Slidell native and attended Slidell High School.

Officials say the officers were conducting a wellness check at a Motel 6 when a woman fatally shot them both before turning a gun on herself in a vehicle with a 10-year-old child inside.

Two Bay St. Louis Police officers shot and killed during a call early Wednesday morning have now been identified. They are Sergeant Steven Robin and Officer Branden Estorffe.(WLOX)

