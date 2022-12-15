Holy Angels prepares for Holy Pageant to celebrate Christmas

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A Shreveport organization is getting ready for their traditional Holy Pageant!

Holy Angels is a nonprofit organization that provides support for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

The program is a 30-year tradition that the residents of Holy Angels pride themselves on. Officials say the residents have been preparing for two weeks, eagerly awaiting the chance to celebrate Christmas and spread love.

Holy Angels Christmas Pageant (Holy Angels)

“It’s all about the birth of Jesus Christ, that’s what Christmas is really all about. It’s not necessarily the gifts. Our main take away is the birth of Jesus and that is the gift, we are just celebrating his birthday,” said Martha Hammock, director of habilitation.

The pageant is a fun family-friendly event that is free to the community. There will also be food available.

Officials say they pride themselves on knowing their residents individually, and they’re hoping the community will come get to know and celebrate with them too.

The pageant will take place at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 15 in the O’Brien Gym (10450 Ellerbe Road).

