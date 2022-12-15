Santa’s Toy Drive
Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection
Hero of the Day
Coats for Kids

Holy Angels prepares for Holy Pageant to celebrate Christmas

(WRDW)
By Epiphany La'Sha
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 5:10 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A Shreveport organization is getting ready for their traditional Holy Pageant!

Holy Angels is a nonprofit organization that provides support for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

The program is a 30-year tradition that the residents of Holy Angels pride themselves on. Officials say the residents have been preparing for two weeks, eagerly awaiting the chance to celebrate Christmas and spread love.

Holy Angels Christmas Pageant
Holy Angels Christmas Pageant(Holy Angels)

“It’s all about the birth of Jesus Christ, that’s what Christmas is really all about. It’s not necessarily the gifts. Our main take away is the birth of Jesus and that is the gift, we are just celebrating his birthday,” said Martha Hammock, director of habilitation.

The pageant is a fun family-friendly event that is free to the community. There will also be food available.

Officials say they pride themselves on knowing their residents individually, and they’re hoping the community will come get to know and celebrate with them too.

The pageant will take place at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 15 in the O’Brien Gym (10450 Ellerbe Road).

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KSLA News 12 viewer Jeff Taylor shared this photo of a tree downed Dec. 13, 2022, along Highway...
Sheriff: Mother & child dead after tornado destroys homes in Caddo Parish
Union Parish Damage
Nearly 25 people injured after tornado destroys Farmerville neighborhood
Stephen "tWitch" Boss attends the FOX 2022 Upfront presentation at the Four Seasons Hotel New...
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss, former ‘Ellen’ DJ and ‘So You Think You Can Dance’ star dies at 40
The car was stolen from the Shoppes at Hamilton Crossing in Nashville.
Teen took child out of vehicle and placed him on sidewalk before carjacking, police say
Sarah Richards, 33, of Baltimore, was in Las Vegas for a court hearing regarding theft charges...
Woman charged with stealing $12,000 Rolex watch, hiding it inside herself, police say

Latest News

Shop with a Cop provides fun, timely way to bond with children
35 kids choose their Christmas presents through Shop with a Cop
RISE seeks to educate the community while celebrating its patrons.
Party With A Purpose presented by RISE at Remington Suite Hotel
RISE seeks to educate the community while celebrating its patrons.
INTERVIEW: RISE's Party With A Purpose to be held at Remington Suite Hotel
Friends of Devin holding blanket drive
Friends of Devin nonprofit holding blanket drive for homeless