Gunfire in Bossier City sends 3 people to the hospital

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) — Gunfire in Bossier City sent three people to the hospital.

It was about 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14 when police received multiple reports of gunfire in the area of Traffic at Berry streets, spokeswoman Erin Buchanan said.

That’s where officers found one person with a gunshot wound. Then two other gunshot victims approached.

All three were treated by Bossier City Fire Department medics and taken to Oschner LSU Health in Shreveport for further treatment. Their conditions are unknown at this time.

Police detectives remain on the scene on Traffic Street.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.

