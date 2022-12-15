Santa’s Toy Drive
Gunfire in Bossier City sends 3 people to the hospital

Officers found 1 gunshot victim; then 2 others approached
Bossier City police can be seen in the area of Traffic Street at Montgomery Street the night of...
Bossier City police can be seen in the area of Traffic Street at Montgomery Street the night of Dec. 14, 2022. Gunfire in the area of Traffic at Berry Street sent three people to the hospital.(Source: Bubba Kneipp/KSLA News 12)
By Curtis Heyen
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 9:34 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) — Gunfire in Bossier City sent three people to the hospital.

It was about 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14 when police received multiple reports of gunfire in the area of Traffic at Berry streets, spokeswoman Erin Buchanan said.

That’s where officers found one person with a gunshot wound. Then two other gunshot victims approached.

All three were treated by Bossier City Fire Department medics and taken to Oschner LSU Health in Shreveport for further treatment. Their conditions are unknown at this time.

Police detectives remain on the scene on Traffic Street.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.

EF-2 tornado: "I was so scared the house was going to collapse"
