Cool and quiet into the weekend

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Thursday! Well, it is cold again here in the ArkLaTex and just like every other major cold front I have discussed, the days following have very little going on. Sunny skies today and it will be chilly with highs in the mid-50s. This is after a start where some saw the freezing mark. Tonight, the clear skies continue with lows in the mid and low-30s.

Tomorrow will largely be the same but with some increasing cloud cover during the afternoon hours. There is a slight chance for some light showers tomorrow afternoon, but most of you will not see anything. Highs tomorrow will again reach the 50s. It will be cold into the weekend with lows in the 30s tomorrow night.

Sunny skies this weekend with a slight chance of rain on Sunday. More substantial rain chances move in on Monday and are looking to linger into Tuesday. The 40s for highs is looking likely going into the Christmas weekend.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.