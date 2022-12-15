Community rallies after Texas game warden loses home in lightning fire

MARSHALL, Texas (KSLA) — A Texas game warden lost his home in Marshall when it was struck by lightning, sparking a fire.

It happened Tuesday as a line of tornadic storms moved across the ArkLaTex.

Now some in the community are coming together to help the Robertson family.

Scott Robertson said items are replaceable, but his family is not. He’s just thankful they’re OK and to have a community willing to help his family.

“Nobody was injured. Kiddo got out of the house, pets were gone. We have our family and what we stay in is a house and you know the family is important,” he said.

“And I do want to take the opportunity to address the community, church and the departmental response that has been just flooding in on us.”

(Source: Tayler Davis/KSLA News 12)

