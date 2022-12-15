Santa’s Toy Drive
Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection
Hero of the Day
Coats for Kids

Community rallies after Texas game warden loses home in lightning fire

“Nobody was injured. Kiddo got out of the house, pets were gone”
A Texas game warden lost his home in Marshall when it was struck by lightning, sparking a fire.
A Texas game warden lost his home in Marshall when it was struck by lightning, sparking a fire.(Source: Tayler Davis/KSLA News 12)
By Tayler Davis
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 4:13 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARSHALL, Texas (KSLA) — A Texas game warden lost his home in Marshall when it was struck by lightning, sparking a fire.

It happened Tuesday as a line of tornadic storms moved across the ArkLaTex.

Now some in the community are coming together to help the Robertson family.

Scott Robertson said items are replaceable, but his family is not. He’s just thankful they’re OK and to have a community willing to help his family.

“Nobody was injured. Kiddo got out of the house, pets were gone. We have our family and what we stay in is a house and you know the family is important,” he said.

“And I do want to take the opportunity to address the community, church and the departmental response that has been just flooding in on us.”

(Source: Tayler Davis/KSLA News 12)

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KSLA News 12 viewer Jeff Taylor shared this photo of a tree downed Dec. 13, 2022, along Highway...
Sheriff: Mother & child dead after tornado destroys homes in Caddo Parish
Union Parish Damage
Nearly 25 people injured after tornado destroys Farmerville neighborhood
The car was stolen from the Shoppes at Hamilton Crossing in Nashville.
Teen took child out of vehicle and placed him on sidewalk before carjacking, police say
Stephen "tWitch" Boss attends the FOX 2022 Upfront presentation at the Four Seasons Hotel New...
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss, former ‘Ellen’ DJ and ‘So You Think You Can Dance’ star dies at 40
Bossier City police can be seen in the area of Traffic Street at Montgomery Street the night of...
Gunfire in Bossier City sends 3 juveniles to hospital

Latest News

Three high school seniors in Livingston Parish are now certified firefighters.
Livingston Parish high school seniors first in Louisiana to become certified firefighters
Volunteers uniting for Keithville community
Community coming together for Keithville
Owen Gardner Randall
Snapchat notification leads to child porn arrest in Zachary, deputies say
Close family friends have confirmed the identity of the 56-year-old woman who died here in the...
Woman killed during tornado outbreak in Killona, West Bank, Arabi