Santa’s Toy Drive
Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection
Hero of the Day
Coats for Kids

Community coming together for Keithville

Volunteers uniting for Keithville community
Volunteers uniting for Keithville community(WILX)
By Michael Barnes
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 3:38 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KEITHVILLE, La. (KSLA) - After the catastrophic EF-2 tornado that passed through Keithville on Tuesday, Dec. 13, the community has come together to help those displaced by the storm.

People have been donating material items like clothing to those in need; food was donated to the community as well. Open Road Fellowship Church came out with their cook team to serve meals. They began cooking for the community at 9 a.m. and delivering plates by the hundreds to the Pecan Farms neighborhood.

The pastor of the church, leading his cook team, said that he just wanted to pay the blessings forward.

“I’ve been a fireman; I’ve been in many different aspects. I’ve always had people who have had my back when I was in a bind. It’s been several different times, and I’ve always wanted to return that, even if it’s ahead of time,” said Pastor Raymond Wilkison.

“We never know when we’ll be in need,” added the pastor.

Those who were able to make their way to the site were encouraged to pick up supplies and food as they pleased.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE
Aftermath of Keithville tornado, Gov. John Bel Edwards arrives
Gov. John Bell Edwards arrives in Keithville

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KSLA News 12 viewer Jeff Taylor shared this photo of a tree downed Dec. 13, 2022, along Highway...
Sheriff: Mother & child dead after tornado destroys homes in Caddo Parish
Union Parish Damage
Nearly 25 people injured after tornado destroys Farmerville neighborhood
The car was stolen from the Shoppes at Hamilton Crossing in Nashville.
Teen took child out of vehicle and placed him on sidewalk before carjacking, police say
Stephen "tWitch" Boss attends the FOX 2022 Upfront presentation at the Four Seasons Hotel New...
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss, former ‘Ellen’ DJ and ‘So You Think You Can Dance’ star dies at 40
Bossier City police can be seen in the area of Traffic Street at Montgomery Street the night of...
Gunfire in Bossier City sends 3 juveniles to hospital

Latest News

Owen Gardner Randall
Snapchat notification leads to child porn arrest in Zachary, deputies say
Close family friends have confirmed the identity of the 56-year-old woman who died here in the...
Woman killed during tornado outbreak in Killona, West Bank, Arabi
This image from video from Louisiana state police state trooper Dakota DeMoss' body-worn...
Grand jury decision in Ronald Greene case expected soon
Salvation Army of Texarkana gives Angel Tree gifts to children, elderly