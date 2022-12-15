Community coming together for Keithville

KEITHVILLE, La. (KSLA) - After the catastrophic EF-2 tornado that passed through Keithville on Tuesday, Dec. 13, the community has come together to help those displaced by the storm.

People have been donating material items like clothing to those in need; food was donated to the community as well. Open Road Fellowship Church came out with their cook team to serve meals. They began cooking for the community at 9 a.m. and delivering plates by the hundreds to the Pecan Farms neighborhood.

The pastor of the church, leading his cook team, said that he just wanted to pay the blessings forward.

“I’ve been a fireman; I’ve been in many different aspects. I’ve always had people who have had my back when I was in a bind. It’s been several different times, and I’ve always wanted to return that, even if it’s ahead of time,” said Pastor Raymond Wilkison.

“We never know when we’ll be in need,” added the pastor.

Those who were able to make their way to the site were encouraged to pick up supplies and food as they pleased.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.