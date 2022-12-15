Santa’s Toy Drive
Christmas Festival Weekend begins in Shreveport; A gala, cook-off, parade and fireworks

By Brittney Hazelton
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 7:11 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Geya and Friends Shreveport Family’s Organizer Dorian Ford visits with KSLA to speak about this year’s celebrations.

For the last event of the weekend, parade organizer Dorian Ford has a surprise invitation. The organization is inviting KSLA’s Biske and Domonique to be the Grand Marshalls at the Shreveport Family Christmas Parade, an exciting end to a great weekend of celebrations.

Starting on Friday, Dec. 16, Geya and Friends Shreveport Family is starting with its Heroes of The Heart Christmas Gala, at the JRS Performance Gallery, located at 624 Commerce Street, downtown Shreveport. Tickets for the gala are $20 and it begins at 7 p.m.

On Saturday, Dec. 17, the Gumbeaux CookOff will be happening at the Red River District, in downtown Shreveport, from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m.

To finish the weekend off, on Sunday, Dec. 18, the Shreveport Family Christmas Parade and Fireworks will be held on Clyde Fant Parkway and Riverview Park. The parade starts at 5 p.m. and the music and fireworks begin at 6:30 p.m.

