Carthage QB Connor Cuff talks about the pressure of being a leader

By Mark Bownds
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 2:16 AM CST|Updated: 20 hours ago
CARTHAGE, Texas (KTRE) - The Carthage Bulldogs are headed to another state championship game Friday morning hoping to bring home a 9th state championship to Carthage.

Regardless of how easy the Carthage Bulldogs make it look it is still a great achievement to reach the state championship game and even bigger achievement to lead a team on the field to a state championship. Quarterback Connor Cuff has led his team to countless dominant wins this season but the responsibility comes with a lot of weight to bear.

“I mean, you know, I’ve got a lot of pride in myself so I take it pretty seriously. I try to do the best I can and our coaches usually put me in a good spot too.” said Connor when asked about how it feels to be the Bulldogs leader.

The Carthage Bulldogs will be taking on Wimberley at the AT&T Stadium this Friday at 11 a.m.

