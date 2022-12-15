Aftermath of Keithville tornado, Gov. John Bel Edwards arrives

KEITHVILLE, La. (KSLA) - On the evening of Dec. 13, a tornado ripped through the Keithville area, leaving debris and death in its wake.

There were about 6 tornadoes that tore through north Louisiana, and the one that passed through Keithville left catastrophic damage behind. It resulted in two tragic deaths and one major injury. Yoshika Smith, 30, and her 8-year-old son Nikolus Little lost their lives.

After declaring a state of emergency for all areas affected by the storm, Gov. John Bel Edwards visited Keithville to tour the damage.

“When you see just how catastrophic the damage was to so many of those homes, the fact that we limited the loss of life to two, is something that I think is noteworthy and we can be thankful for. But again, but to the family that lost those two family members, the loss of them is obviously tough, and for this to happen right before Christmas, there’s no worse time for this to happen of course,” said the governor.

The aftermath of the damage in Keithville. (KSLA)

Twelve homes in the Pecan Farms neighborhood were destroyed by a tornado with winds of 130 miles an hour. A ton of debris was left everywhere, and houses had been stripped from their foundation.

The aftermath of the damage in Keithville. (KSLA)

Multiple organizations and people have started to help clean up the mess left over from the storm, while also helping the victims get back on their feet.

“It’s been hectic these past few days, trying to get around and help everyone. My house is fine, so I’ve been out working and helping everybody else,” said Tim Philyaw, a Keithville resident. “I had my wife, my daughter, 8 grandchildren, and 5 dogs just stepping into the cellar, and she could barely shut the door when it hit.”

