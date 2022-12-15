4-year-old found roaming on College Drive; mother arrested for child endangerment

TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - A little girl was found walking down College Drive in the early morning, barefooted and in only her pajamas.

On Dec. 15, at 2:30 a.m., a Texarkana Texas Police Department (TTPD) officer, Jonathan Price, was flagged down by a lady who said she had just found a little girl walking down College Drive. Accordingly, the little girl was barefooted and only in her pajamas in the cold and wet weather. The four-year-old told them when she woke up she could not find her mother, so she ventured out to go look for her.

The little girl was able to show them where she lived. When they arrived they found the front door of the apartment wide open and nobody was home.

After several minutes of looking for the child’s parents. Sharedyjah Beard, 24, arrived back at the apartment and said she was the little girl’s mother. When Beard was asked what happened, she allegedly did not have a reasonable explanation for leaving her child alone.

Officer Price noticed Beard appeared to be intoxicated and he claims he could smell the odor of marijuana on her as they spoke.

Beard was arrested for abandoning/endangering a child and was booked into the Bi-state Jail. Her bond has been set at $100,000.

The little girl’s grandmother has taken her in.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.