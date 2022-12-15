35 kids choose their Christmas presents through Shop with a Cop

STAMPS, Ark. (KSLA) - A group of kids got an early start for Christmas in Stamps, Ark.

A line of police and fire units gathered for Shop with a Cop.” Thirty-five kids were selected by school leaders and the Arkansas Department of Human Services to participate.

Taking the lead in this event was Lafayette County Sheriff Obie Simms.

“It’s a great thing for the kids. Half of the officers here are not on duty; they come out here on their own time. So it’s a great thing for our county; just try and help some kids that are less fortunate than others.”

This shopping event with officers has been around for approximately 20 years. Parents brought the kids to the Dollar General store but were not allowed to go inside while children were shopping.

“Some parents kind of pick stuff for their kids. But it is for the kids, so we found it better to let the kids come in themselves and get what they truly want in their hearts,” Simms said.

This day of shopping was made possible by donations from Lafayette County businesses and community residents, the sheriff said.

