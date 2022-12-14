Santa’s Toy Drive
Party With A Purpose presented by RISE at Remington Suite Hotel

By Brittney Hazelton
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 7:00 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The nonprofit, RISE is hosting its big party of the year, celebrating its cause of equipping people with the right tools for success.

On Saturday, Dec. 17, from 7 p.m. to 12 a.m., Party With A Purpose will be held at the Remington Suite Hotel and Spa at 220 Travis Street, downtown Shreveport.

The nonprofit, RISE centers its goals on helping uplift people who are capable of success but do not have the tools necessary.

The annual party will have plenty of activities, with the goal to empower and educate the community while entertaining the nonprofit’s patrons.

“Building Healthy Communities by helping individuals tap into their own resiliency,” says RISE’s mission statement.

Activities:

  • Live band
  • D.J.
  • Food
  • Bar
  • Silent auction

Entry into the party is $60 at the door. If you would like to purchase a table for your group, it’s $675 and includes guaranteed seating and an open bar.

To purchase your tickets, visit here >> TICKETS.

If you would like to learn more about RISE, visit https://www.riseshreveport.com/.

