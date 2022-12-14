Santa’s Toy Drive
Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection
Hero of the Day
Coats for Kids

Officials search for missing St. Helena teen

Ryliegh Merceir
Ryliegh Merceir(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 1:40 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The St. Helena Sheriff’s Office needs the public’s help searching for a missing teen.

Ryliegh Merceir, 14, was last seen in her home wearing black gym shorts and a white shirt around 2:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 13, officials said.

If you have any information about where she is, contact the St. Helena Sheriff’s Department at 225-222-4413 or 1-888-200-4905.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KSLA News 12 viewer Jeff Taylor shared this photo of a tree downed Dec. 13, 2022, along Highway...
Sheriff: Mother & child dead after tornado destroys homes in Caddo Parish
Union Parish Damage
Nearly 25 people injured after tornado destroys Farmerville neighborhood
Leo Johnson
Missing Shreveport man found dead
Lauren Thompson
Skeletal remains found in Panola County confirmed to be those of woman missing since 2019
Hopdoddy general manager discusses burger joint's offerings
Hopdoddy Burger Bar opens Dec. 13 in Shreveport

Latest News

LIVE: Epiphany La'Sha reporting at the Keithville CPSO substation
LIVE: Epiphany La'Sha speaks on DEC. 13 storm at the CPSO substation in Keithville
Tommy Guiles speaks to KSLA about Dec. 13 storm damage.
INTERVIEW: Storm aftermath clean up volunteer Tommy Guiles speaks about experience
Gov. John Bel Edwards visits Caddo Parish after deadly storm.
Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards visiting areas impacted by deadly storm
Union Parish Damage
Nearly 25 people injured after tornado destroys Farmerville neighborhood