Santa’s Toy Drive
Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection
Hero of the Day
Coats for Kids

“Multiple injuries” reported in Farmerville

(MGN)
By Josh Harvison
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 8:54 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARMERVILLE, La. (KNOE) - Multiple people have been injured in Farmerville after a tornado-warned storm moved through Union Parish, according to the National Weather Service.

The NWS says damage has been reported along Highway 2 near Scotts Hideaway Road in Union Parish.

The Union Parish Sheriff’s Office says a tree and power line have been knocked down on Highway 15. Multiple trees are reportedly down near Gold St. north of Farmerville. Power lines have also been knocked down on Camp Road.

The Farmerville Police Department is asking residents to avoid Camp Road and the Union Villa Apartment area due to “heavy tornado damage”.

Entergy Louisiana is reporting nearly 300 customers without power near Farmerville and west of Lake D’Arbonne.

The National Weather Service in Shreveport has confirmed it will send a team to survey the damage in Union Parish Wednesday morning.

This is a breaking news story. Stay with KNOE for updates.

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

O.B. Washington, 28
SPD, special response team on scene of standoff for over 12 hours; suspect sought
Leo Johnson
Missing Shreveport man found dead
1 dead, 1 injured after crash on Buncombe Road
Woman killed, another person injured in crash on Buncombe Road
Line of strong storms expected Tuesday
Tuesday is a First Alert Weather Day
Hopdoddy general manager discusses burger joint's offerings
Hopdoddy Burger Bar opens Dec. 13 in Shreveport

Latest News

KSLA News 12 viewer Jeff Taylor shared this photo of a tree downed Dec. 13, 2022, along Highway...
2 people missing, another person hurt after tornado destroys homes in Caddo Parish
Lauren Thompson
Skeletal remains found in Panola County confirmed to be those of woman missing since 2019
KSLA News 12 viewer Jonathan Blake shares video of storm damage at Keithville
KSLA News 12 viewer Jonathan Blake shares video of storm damage at Keithville
Tornadic storms cause damage in DeBerry, Texas, area
Tornadic storms cause damage in DeBerry, Texas, area