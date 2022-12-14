Morning Wednesday showers; cooler the rest of the week

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Wednesday! After a busy night last night, we are seeing more calm conditions in the ArkLaTex to start off your Wednesday. Some showers will move through this morning, light in nature, they could still cause some driving hazards so take it easy this morning, the roads are wet anyway from last night. Highs today will struggle, actually may not see the temperature rise very much at all today from what they are starting with this morning. As we head into the afternoon, we will see the skies clear out and the sun comes out before it sets, lows tonight will drop to the 40s.

Tomorrow, sunshine wall to wall. For the first time in a while, I am able to say that. Highs tomorrow will reach the upper-50s and we begin a long stretch of cooler weather compared to what we have seen. Temperatures in the 50s will be prevalent going into the weekend and we have some cold nights ahead of us. Tomorrow night lows will drop to the mid-30s.

Colder-than-average temperatures are expected next week and through Christmas. This is according to the Climate Prediction Center and the data we are seeing. Not saying it is going to be insanely cold or anything, but you’ll definitely be feeling chilly as we head into the Holidays.

