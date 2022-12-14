Mayor-elect Tom Arceneaux’s wife says she’s eager to serve

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — In roughly two weeks, Tom Arceneaux will take his seat as Shreveport’s mayor.

That also means that, for the first time in years, Shreveport will have a first lady.

You may recall, the current and previous two mayors did not have a spouse.

On Tuesday, we caught up with Elizabeth Arceneaux, the city’s incoming first lady.

She said she’s eager to serve the city starting next year.

“I’m a people person and I love people. And I have been serving for 25 years in foreign nations and South Africa and different places all over. And you know this is a mission field.

“A city is like a person is like a nation. A city is like nation, so I am really looking forward to the transition and what God has for the city.”

On Wednesday, we expect the mayor-elect to announce his transition team. Look for the First Alert on air and through our KSLA News 12 app once we get those details.

