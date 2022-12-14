Santa’s Toy Drive
Mayor-elect Tom Arceneaux’s wife says she’s eager to serve

On Wednesday, we expect the mayor-elect to announce his transition team
By KSLA Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 11:20 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — In roughly two weeks, Tom Arceneaux will take his seat as Shreveport’s mayor.

That also means that, for the first time in years, Shreveport will have a first lady.

You may recall, the current and previous two mayors did not have a spouse.

On Tuesday, we caught up with Elizabeth Arceneaux, the city’s incoming first lady.

She said she’s eager to serve the city starting next year.

“I’m a people person and I love people. And I have been serving for 25 years in foreign nations and South Africa and different places all over. And you know this is a mission field.

“A city is like a person is like a nation. A city is like nation, so I am really looking forward to the transition and what God has for the city.”

On Wednesday, we expect the mayor-elect to announce his transition team. Look for the First Alert on air and through our KSLA News 12 app once we get those details.

Caddo Commissioner Lyndon Johnson announces bid for House District 4 seat
Caddo Commissioner Lyndon Johnson announces bid for House District 4 seat
