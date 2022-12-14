Mayor-Elect Tom Arceneaux announces transition team

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Mayor-Elect Tom Arceneaux announced the people on his transition team on Wednesday, Dec. 14.

The team will help make the administrative transition smooth and assist on long term matters central to Arceneaux’s platform. All costs associated with the transition will be paid for the Tom Arceneaux campaign.

“I want to thank each citizen that answered the call to serve. Their participation on this team will play a critical role in the smooth transition of power and will help me to plan workable solutions for issues that affect each of our neighborhoods,” said Arceneaux.

Former City Attorney William C. Bradford,Jr. and Former Chief Administrative Officer Tom Dark have been selected to co-chair the transition team efforts.

The following people are also part of the team:

Elizabeth Arceneaux - First Lady

Gabriel Balderas - Owner of Zulzul Coastal Cuisine & La. Food Prize finalist

Waynette Ballengee - Founder at The Ballengee Foundation

Linda Biernacki - Owner of FireTech Systems

Mario Chavez - Business owner & Caddo Parish Commissioner

Robert Dean, CPA, ABV - Director at Heard, McElroy and Vestal

Wendell Delaney - Retired SPD

Brittney Dunn, CPA - President of Shreveport Bossier African American Chamber of Commerce

Bill Flanagan, J.D. - Retired assistant U.S. attorney

LeVette Fuller - City councilwoman

Sarah Giglio, J.D. - Partner at Gilmer & Giglio, LLC.

James Hobley, M.D. - Partner at Gastrointestinal Specialists

Lydia Jackson - V.P. Business Development Officer – Capital One & Former Louisiana State Senator

Theron Jackson, Ph.D. - Pastor at Morning Star Baptist Church of Shreveport

Taylor Jamison - Blanchard Walker Trinity Oil

Bobby Jelks, M.S. - President & CEO at Franks Management Company

Charles Johnson - Program/Content Director KOKA

Jimmy Jones - President at Axom Development

Sherricka Fields-Jones, MBA - Former Assistant CAO – City of Shreveport

Rich Lamb, J.D. - partner at Weiner, Weiss & Madison

Tim Magner, Ed.D. - president of Greater Shreveport Chamber of Commerce

Camille Tharpe-McCall - Anderson Oil & Gas

Mike Moore - Owner at Mike Moore Team Real Estate Agents

Francesca Moreland - Owner at Williams Creative Group

John Nickelson, J.D - Owner at City Council-District C Nickelson Law

Grant Nuckolls, M.S. - Owner at Twisted Root, Cuban Liquor & Wine Co. & Jacquelyn’s Café

Jim Roberts - Retired SPD Chief

L. Havard Scott, III., J.D. - Law Offices of L. Havard Scott, III

Arthur Thompson, J.D. - Former Clerk of Council for City of Shreveport

Steve Walker, M.S. - President of Former JPMorgan Chase Market

Scott Ward - Southern Components, Inc.

Hilary Wooley, J.D. - Corporate Counsel for Biomedical Research Foundation of NW Louisiana

The team will work within six committees:

Administrative Transition Committee Members will advise on transitional responsibilities that occur between Election Day and the Mayor-Council Inauguration.

Public Safety Transition Committee Members will assist in developing strategies to reduce crime. Discussion sessions will be held with the public.

Blight Abatement Transition Committee Members will assist in identifying blight abatement laws and successful blight strategies in like-sized cities.

Business and Economic Development Transition Committee Members will assist in outlining key impediments to businesses in Shreveport. They will also identify ways for Shreveport to encourage minority, women and veteran-owned businesses to participate in city contracting.

Community Building Transition Committee Members will coordinate community outreach efforts. They will also develop programming for youth, arts, sports, music that support the efforts of the city.

Finance Transition Committee Committee is responsible for reviewing the City budget and will advise on accounting, actuarial and practical matters related to the Certified Audited Financial Report.



At this time, Arceneaux is set to be sworn in on Saturday, Dec. 31.

