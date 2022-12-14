Man sentenced for battering partner with fists

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A Shreveport man pleaded guilty to domestic abuse battery and has been sentenced to serve five years in prison.

This was Alonzo Na’jee Thomas’s, 35, third domestic abuse offense in the last few years.

On Monday, Dec. 12, Thomas, 35, was sentenced to serve two concurrent 5-year terms in prison. The Caddo Parish District judge ordered the first year to be served without the benefit of probation, parole, or suspension of sentence.

On Jan. 1, 2021, the victim was dropping off her children at Thomas’s house when she and Thomas got into an argument after he’d snatched her car key fob. Thomas then stopped the victim from leaving and punched her in the face with his fist, injuring her eye, according to the Caddo Parish District Attorney’s office.

The case had been set for trial that same day, and last week the District Attorney’s office informed the Court and Thomas that it was prepared for trial. That was when Thomas changed his plea. He previously pleaded guilty to domestic abuse battery with strangulation in 2015, as well as domestic abuse battery in 2019.

