Man sentenced to 20 years in connection with body found in woods in 2017

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - Boyd “Lurch” Hagood of Baytown, Texas, pleaded guilty to manslaughter Wednesday for his involvement in the killing of Dustin Hammons in August 2017.

Dustin Hammons, 22, of Houston, was found dead in the woods near Starks. At the time, Calcasieu Parish Sheriff Tony Mancuso called his death a “brutal murder.”

Hagood, Jason Lopez and Ashlyn Brown, all of Texas, were originally charged with second-degree murder in 2018.

When Hagood took the stand in Lopez’s trial in February 2022, he refused to answer questions and was found in contempt of court 15 times.

After consulting with the victim’s family, Assistant District Attorney Charles Robinson said prosecutors offered Hagood the opportunity to plead guilty to manslaughter “to hold him accountable for his role in the killing while avoiding the risks associated with a jury trial and the appellate process.”

Hagood was sentenced to 20 years in prison.

“With this guilty plea we hope that the Dustin’s friends and family can finally move forward with some closure in this process as they remember him during this holiday season,” Robinson said.

“Although we were prepared to put on a strong defense, the exposure to a life sentence was just too great not to accept the state’s offer,” said defense attorney Donald Guidry.

Lopez was found guilty of manslaughter and racketeering in February, and Brown pleaded guilty to obstruction of justice.

