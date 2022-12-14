Santa’s Toy Drive
Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards visiting areas impacted by deadly storm

Gov. John Bel Edwards visits Caddo Parish after deadly storm.
Gov. John Bel Edwards visits Caddo Parish after deadly storm.(Source: WVUE)
By Brittney Hazelton
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 12:02 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Gov. John Bel Edwards will be traveling to areas impacted by a deadly storm that swept over Ark-La-Tex.

On Dec. 14, at 3 p.m., Gov. Edwards will be holding a news conference in Caddo Parish after declaring a state of emergency. The governor is expected to begin visiting the areas impacted by the deadly tornadic storm on Dec. 13. The traveling is following a Unified Command Group meeting with the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (GOHSEP).

“I am heartbroken to learn of the mother and child who were killed in Southwest Caddo Parish due to one of numerous reported tornados,” said Gov. Edwards. “My prayers go out to the family as well as those who were injured or lost their homes. I will be traveling to the Shreveport area and Union Parish today to tour the damage and response efforts. Unfortunately, this severe weather event is not yet out of our state as it now moves into Central and South Louisiana. Please stay weather aware and follow the directions of local officials.”

According to the National Weather Service(NWS), six possible tornadoes struck Caddo, Union, Rapides, Madison, East Carroll, and Franklin Parishes. NWS teams continue to investigate the racks as weather permits.

GOHSEP is asking anyone who received damage from the storms to report their information at damage.la.gov. This self-reporting damage survey will help the state and local officials identify damage impacts in each region.

“It is important for everyone to understand the threat is not over,” said GOHSEP Director Casey Tingle. “As this system has slowed down, it’s caused several inches of rain to fall from Southwest Louisiana to Central Louisiana.  That line, which may include additional wind and tornado threats, may not clear the state until Wednesday evening. We urge everyone to remain weather aware and stay informed.  Limit travel if road conditions become dangerous.  Look for potential messaging from the National Weather Service, your local media, or your local emergency managers.”

