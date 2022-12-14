Homeowner shoots man breaking into home, NOPD says
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 10:13 AM CST
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man accused of breaking into a house in New Orleans is recovering in the hospital after the homeowner opened fire.
The New Orleans Police Department says the shooting happened around 8:18 p.m. on Tues., Dec. 13 in the 2900 block of Mandeville Street, near the St. Roch area.
Police say a man broke into the home and the homeowner fired shots, striking the alleged invader.
The man was transported to a hospital for treatment.
Police say the homeowner is cooperating with investigators.
