Cool but quiet stretch ahead

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A cooler pattern is taking shape for the ArkLaTex that will keep temperatures slightly below average for this time of year. We’ll string together several sunny and dry days before rain chances return at the start of next week.

Skies will be clear through tonight. We’ll turn cold tonight as temperatures fall back into the 30s across the area. A freeze is possible north of I-30 with scattered frost possible in many other spots.

Sunny skies will prevail on Thursday, but we’ll stay cool. Temperatures will warm into the mid to upper 50s for highs. We’ll see more sunshine Friday with slightly cooler temperatures in the low to mid 50s.

The weekend is looking quiet, but continued cool. A few clouds may move through on Saturday, but the forecast is looking dry. Highs will be in the low to mid 50s over the weekend with morning lows in the low to mid 30s. We’ll once again be looking at light freezes in some areas and scattered frost in others.

Clouds will roll back into to start off next week with some scattered showers moving through on Monday. Highs will only reach the upper 40s to low 50s. We’ll see dry weather back Tuesday with a gradual warm up through midweek. Temperatures could get back to near 60 by Wednesday.

We’re seeing strong signals of a blast of Arctic air settling into the ArkLaTex for Christmas weekend. Snow doesn’t look like it will make an appearance, but it will be cold enough for it with several days only in the 30s for highs and overnight lows in the teens and 20s.

Have a great rest of your Wednesday!

