Carthage Wide Receiver Noah Paddie speaks about being a Bulldog

By Mark Bownds
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 1:00 AM CST|Updated: Dec. 14, 2022 at 11:15 AM CST
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Carthage Bulldogs Media Day was held Tuesday where KTRE had the opportunity to speak with the coach and many of the players, including Bulldogs special teams returner and wide receiver Noah Paddie.

Paddie came to Carthage to play football and said so far the program is everything he hoped it would be.

“It’s very historic, a lot of wins in this program,” he said.

Paddie said “brotherhood” would be the most appropriate term to describe working with his teammates.

“We practice every day together, you really get to know your guys and you got to put your heart on the line for them every night, every Friday.”

He also talked about what it’s like playing for Carthage’s legendary coach, Scott Surratt.

“Oh, it’s awesome,” Paddie said. “You know, not many people get to play for a dude like that, especially in high school. So it’s just a godsend.”

