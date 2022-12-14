Caddo commissioner announces bid for House District 4 seat

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Caddo Commissioner Lyndon Johnson says he has his eyes on Baton Rouge.

He announced Tuesday that he plans to run for the state House District 4 seat.

That seat currently is held by state Rep. and former Shreveport Mayor Cedric Glover.

Johnson said he did not want to wait to declare his intentions for the House seat.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.