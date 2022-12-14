Santa’s Toy Drive
Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection
Hero of the Day
Coats for Kids

Caddo commissioner announces bid for House District 4 seat

He said he did not want to wait to declare his intentions
By KSLA Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 11:34 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Caddo Commissioner Lyndon Johnson says he has his eyes on Baton Rouge.

He announced Tuesday that he plans to run for the state House District 4 seat.

That seat currently is held by state Rep. and former Shreveport Mayor Cedric Glover.

Johnson said he did not want to wait to declare his intentions for the House seat.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KSLA News 12 viewer Jeff Taylor shared this photo of a tree downed Dec. 13, 2022, along Highway...
Sheriff: Child dead, mother missing after tornado destroys homes in Caddo Parish
O.B. Washington, 28
SPD, special response team on scene of standoff for over 12 hours; suspect sought
Leo Johnson
Missing Shreveport man found dead
1 dead, 1 injured after crash on Buncombe Road
Woman killed, another person injured in crash on Buncombe Road
Line of strong storms expected Tuesday
Tuesday is a First Alert Weather Day

Latest News

Mayor-elect Tom Arceneaux's wife says she's eager to serve
Mayor-elect Tom Arceneaux’s wife says she’s eager to serve
Cancer Screening Bill
Following her breast cancer diagnosis, Katie Couric throws support behind cancer screening bill
Cancer Screening Bill
Following her breast cancer diagnosis, Katie Couric throws support behind cancer screening bill
Caddo Commissioner Lyndon Johnson announces bid for House District 4 seat
Caddo Commissioner Lyndon Johnson announces bid for House District 4 seat