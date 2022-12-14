Bossier Schools announces Students of the Year for 2022-23

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Bossier Parish Schools announced their three Students of the Year on Wednesday, Dec. 14.

The students are selected from a elementary, middle, and high school in the parish. They were chosen based on academic performance, community service involvement and demonstrated leadership.

Jax Henry - W.T. Lewis Elementary

Jax is a fifth grader who loves sports and robotics. He is the treasurer of the 4-H Club, captain of his football and rugby teams, and competes on the school’s archery and robotics teams. He dreams of working as an engineer for NASA one day!

Zoe Bayne - Haughton Middle School

Zoe is an eighth grader who hopes to become an oncologist and work on a cure for cancer. She is a member of student council, the National Junior Honor Society, and is an active member in her church. She is a nationally-recognized archer and has won thousands of dollars in college scholarships!

Caroline Moore - Benton High School

Caroline is president of the student body and an AP Scholar with Honors from the College Board. She plays varsity soccer for the Lady Tigers and volunteers as a kids’ soccer coach. She is also involved in mission work and the Matched program, a program that serves the needs of foster families and those going through adoption.

These three students will represent the district in the regional competition.

“We are incredibly proud of these three students and the servant’s hearts each othe them has, not to mention the leadership qualities they possess and academic excellence they demonstrate. Bossier Schools will be represented well when they move on to the next level of the state competition,” said Superintendent Mitch Downey.

