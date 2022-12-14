Cornament for Kids; AAFSB accepts toy donations to play cornhole tournament

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - The American Advertising Federation of Shreveport - Bossier City (AAFSB) is hosting a cornhole tournament to collect toys for children in need.

On Dec. 17, starting at 7 p.m., the AAFSB will be accepting teams of two to compete in a cornhole tournament at Red River Brewpub at the Garage, 310 Mansfield Street, Bossier City. The winners will receive a custom-printed cornhole board by Certus Direct.

The toys donated will be going to Operation Santa Clause.

The AAFSB also says the event is for networking and learning about AAFSB’s upcoming projects.

If you are interested in following this event, visit https://fb.me/e/5riwnpW5Q. If you want to learn more about AAFSB, visit https://www.facebook.com/aafsb/.

