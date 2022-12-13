Ten Ben Wheeler VFD firefighters resign following board meeting last week

BEN WHEELER, Texas (KLTV) - Ten firefighters who made up some of the Ben Wheeler Volunteer Fire Department, including positions on the board of directors, have resigned from the department.

According to previous Assistant Fire Chief J.R. Bond, they gave their resignations to the board of directors on Friday. Bond said the remaining board has taken over the fire department and is responding to calls.

Last Thursday, the board held a meeting to try and establish who their board of directors is. That meeting came after the fire department split from the board last month and had since had some firefighters take on board positions. They’ve now resigned.

Last week, the board voted to move forward with lawyers to file a “declaratory judgment action” which would allow a court to help determine their board.

Van Zandt County District Attorney Tonda Curry offered to help settle things between the board and department at Thursday’s meeting.

“I live in Van Zandt County, and I want the best for my county. I am here to help however I can, but I’m telling y’all, you’re making huge mistakes, and the way forward is by working it out,” Curry said at the meeting.

It’s unknown if the current board of directors will need to continue with legal help to determine who’s on the board now that some members have resigned.

