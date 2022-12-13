SPD searching for suspect in sexual assault of juvenile

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department issued a warrant for a man suspected of assaulting a juvenile.

Joseph Douglas is wanted for one count of second-degree rape.

If convicted, Douglas could face up to 40 years in prison at hard labor.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, please contact SPD at (318) 673-7300. If you would like to remain anonymous, please contact Caddo Crime Stoppers at (318) 673-7373.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.