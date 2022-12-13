Santa’s Toy Drive
Skeletal remains found in Panola County confirmed to be those of woman missing since 2019

Remains found by work crew in July
By Blake Holland
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 12:52 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
CARTHAGE, Texas (KLTV) - Skeletal remains found by a work crew in July are those of Lauren Thompson, according to Panola County Sheriff Cutter Clinton.

Clinton said investigators have been working with the Texas Rangers and forensic anthropologists since July to identify the remains.

“Our office will be diligent on pursuing all relevant investigative leads,” Clinton said.

In July, sheriff’s officials said there were no apparent signs of criminal activity. On Tuesday, Clinton said the investigation will now change from a missing person case to a death investigation.

Authorities had previously said Thompson, 32, made a call to 911 on Jan. 10, 2019, saying she was in a wooded area and thought someone was chasing her. Authorities said she appeared to be disoriented and confused. Deputies were able to use cell phone tower pings to determine the call came from an area along Farm-to-Market Road 1794, just west of the Rock Hill community. Thompson’s vehicle was found stuck in a ditch.

Search crews from DPS, Texas Rangers, Texas Parks and Wildlife, Texas Forest Service, and the sheriff’s office conducted extensive ground searches. The Texas DPS aviation division also assisted with an aerial search.

